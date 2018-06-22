Dogs Trust helps make your day a little less ruff with new campaign

Dogs Trust has launched the first ever national ‘Dog Friendly Ireland Day’ as part of their ‘Dog Friendly Ireland’ campaign.

The charity is asking establishments of all types across the country, from restaurants, hotels, workplaces to public transport, to allow dogs and their owners access their premises for this one day in a bid to help make Ireland more Dog Friendly.

In a fun and unique way to spread the message of #DogFriendlyIrelandDay, Dogs Trust has mocked up a large café and public transport backdrop at Sandymount Strand in south Dublin.

Author and TV presenter, Andrea Hayes and her dog Dash and comedian and pantomime star June Rodgers along with her dog Poppy are involved trying to snap a pic of dog walkers and their adorable pooches.

Sarah Lynch, campaigns manager at Dogs Trust said: “We are overwhelmed with the amazing response we received from both members of the public and establishments signing up to take part in the day.”

“A huge part of becoming a well-socialized dog is experiencing a wide variety of social situations. So what better way to contribute to a country full of well rounded, socialized dogs than allowing them frequent access to more venues and pleasant social experiences?”

The charity is encouraging anyone taking part today to share some photos of themselves with their dog across social media by using the hashtag #DogFriendlyIrelandDay

Happy #DogFriendlyIrelandDay everyone! ☀️ We hope you and your four legged besties have a fab day out and about in all the super establishments taking part today 🐶 pic.twitter.com/z4ERADDqUT — Suzie (Lacey) Carley (@suzcarley) June 22, 2018

Monty from @DublinDoggos is hard at work in the #FromMe2You office today! Is your workplace taking part in #DogFriendlyIrelandDay today? pic.twitter.com/saLoHxUmLR — FromMe2You Gift Card (@FromMe2You_Gift) June 22, 2018

