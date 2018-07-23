Dogs show off their best cosplay outfits at San Diego's Comic Con

Cosplay isn’t just for humans at San Diego’s Comic Con.

Thousands of fans took to this year's festival to don their favourite costumes and bring a unique take to the festival.

The four-day event provides some amazing mash-ups of pop culture but it was four-legged friends who stole the show.

Here are some of our favorites from this year's festival.

Have you seen any other adorable dogs of Comic-Con? #SDCC pic.twitter.com/3wsdnJKfdb — Union-Tribune Ideas (@sdutIdeas) July 21, 2018

The best Spider-Man cosplayer at the Comic-Con Marvel meetup is also a good boy 😍 #SDCC2018 Cosplay: @FoxyBuddha pic.twitter.com/c13dxy0Qsm — Chastity V @ SDCC (@chastity_v) July 20, 2018

Just was on a very packed elevator where we all became obsessed with Sparky the dog. #SDCC #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/vRAfKu1808 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 21, 2018

Too soon to call it San Diego Canine Con?