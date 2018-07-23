Dogs show off their best cosplay outfits at San Diego's Comic Con

Back to Dogs Discover Home

Cosplay isn’t just for humans at San Diego’s Comic Con.

Thousands of fans took to this year's festival to don their favourite costumes and bring a unique take to the festival.

The four-day event provides some amazing mash-ups of pop culture but it was four-legged friends who stole the show.

Here are some of our favorites from this year's festival.

Too soon to call it San Diego Canine Con?
KEYWORDS: Dogs, Comic con, Pop culture, costumes, Superheroes

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover