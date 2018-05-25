Dogs at polling stations hashtag is back and just as cute as ever

Back to Discover Home

Voting is under way and thousands have made their way to the polls.

Irish people have started voting on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which effectively bans abortions.

The referendum is a historic move for the country, with campaigning on both sides ongoing for months.

Whichever way people are voting, however, one thing can be agreed, and that’s that a dog is always a welcome presence at a polling station.

Here are a few of the best pictures to make you smile this polling day.

1. This beautiful yawning dog waited for its owner outside.

2. Cooper had a toy for entertainment…

3. This doggo made it to the polls.

4. Monty’s on the lookout for friends.

5. This good girl voted today.

6. Honey kept her owners company.

7. This dog is enjoying the sunshine at the polling station.

Everyone could agree, no matter how you vote, democracy is best enjoyed with dogs.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Referendum, UK, dogs, Ireland, polling stations, referendum, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover