Dogs at polling stations hashtag is back and just as cute as ever

Voting is under way and thousands have made their way to the polls.

Irish people have started voting on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which effectively bans abortions.

The referendum is a historic move for the country, with campaigning on both sides ongoing for months.

Whichever way people are voting, however, one thing can be agreed, and that’s that a dog is always a welcome presence at a polling station.

#dogsatpollingstations is back and I’m all about it — Abigail Hutchinson (@abigailcaith) May 25, 2018

Here are a few of the best pictures to make you smile this polling day.

1. This beautiful yawning dog waited for its owner outside.

2. Cooper had a toy for entertainment…

3. This doggo made it to the polls.

4. Monty’s on the lookout for friends.

Monty’s keeping an eye out for other #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/khgREIeDS3 — Barry Brophy (@barry_brophy) May 25, 2018

5. This good girl voted today.

BREAKING I have very very important #dogsatpollingstations news, her name is Laoise and she is a Very Good Girl pic.twitter.com/64rgoTInKZ — Killian For Yes (@killliansays) May 25, 2018

6. Honey kept her owners company.

Honey has accompanied her mammy & daddy to the polling station. #dogsatpollingstations @DogsForChoice pic.twitter.com/rgTp2RkGIW — Rita Larkin (@Bellitum) May 25, 2018

7. This dog is enjoying the sunshine at the polling station.

For all eligible voters, the most important thing you can do today is vote Yes. For dog owners, the most important thing you can do, after voting & helping people to get out & vote, is get a #dogsatpollingstations pic 🐶 #DogsForChoice #Together4Yes #Together2Vote #yourYESmatters pic.twitter.com/ITZwIsJy13 — Dogs For Choice Together For Yes (@DogsForChoice) May 25, 2018

Everyone could agree, no matter how you vote, democracy is best enjoyed with dogs.

#repealthe8th.



Anyone who brings a 🐕 to the polling station should get an extra vote.#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/x0xWAs4bl7 — malsimon#FBPE (@opheliasbrother) May 25, 2018

- Press Association