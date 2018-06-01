Dog owner tries to take panoramic picture of his pet and fails hilariously

This panoramic photo of a dog is going viral for making him look a little less than his best.

Niamh Burnett, from Oxfordshire, took a photo of Reggie the dog and it didn’t quite turn out as planned.

The panoramic function took the adorable pup and made him look a little… compact.

Reggie is a two-year-old pure breed border collie, and is a “big sweet head” according to his owner.

Normally, Niamh explained, the cute dog is a “long necked amigo”, who was unfortunately shortened by the panoramic photo.

The tweet now has over 81,000 retweets, with plenty of people drawing hilarious comparisons and loving Reggie’s new short style.

Niamh said: “I only expected a few likes from my friends who know my dog, it’s so crazy that it’s blown up but so many responses have been hilarious.”

- Press Association
