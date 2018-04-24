Dog helps her scared sister through the door every day and it’s adorable
Some pets can be frightened of the smallest things, as this video showing a dog who refuses to walk past a door proves.
Blogger Wesley Snyder revealed on Twitter that his little beagle pup is frightened of walking past the pantry door.
The scared beagle is seen sniffing and barking at the door, while her calm sister helps to guide her through every morning, demonstrating how it’s done.
One of my dogs refuses to walk past our pantry door. So her sister tries to show her how to do it. Every single morning. pic.twitter.com/dY3SMRhayW— Wesley Snyder (@365DaysOfDisney) April 23, 2018
Snyder then posted another video a day later, saying the pup was stuck at the door again, and that this happens “all the time”.
The dog’s sister tries to show her how to walk through the door again, but it seems that no amount of comfort or treats will help.
Yeah. All the time. pic.twitter.com/lkQ1TnrPvz— Wesley Snyder (@365DaysOfDisney) April 24, 2018
The adorable video has been viewed nearly 2,000 times.
Plenty of social media users have commented with their own pets’ little quirks, including a cat with a fear of the ceiling fan.
I have a friend whose cat won't walk past the ceiling fan if it's on. Pets are strange!— Chely not Cheryl (@Ms_Cheletor) April 23, 2018
My golden huffs at doors in his way even though he can push them open like has been for 10+ years.— sb comm’r branch ⚡️ (@brandiORL) April 23, 2018
Hopefully with a lot of encouragement and treats, this scared pup will finally defeat her biggest fear.
