Dog gives kisses to firefighter who rescued it from a roof

Firefighters and police have saved a dog from a rooftop, and it made sure to show its appreciation.

A neighbour called the emergency services after seeing the dog had escaped onto the roof, and another waited with the pooch until they arrived.

Wells Fire Department Captain Jeff Nawfel

Wells Fire Department Captain Jeff Nawfel climbed onto the roof as police officer Steve McDonald coordinated from below.

He was also able to take a couple of photos and video of the dog, who enthusiastically licked the fire captain’s face as he set to rescuing it.

Eventually, the captain was able to usher the dog inside. All’s well that ends well!

- Press Association