Dog cafe to open in Cork and we can’t contain our excitement

Paws for thought and get excited because Cork is getting its first ever dog café.

Catering to humans and canines alike, Bark & Bumble will feature coffees and cakes for people as well as fresh-baked treats and boutique shopping for the city's chicest dogs.

Bark and Bumble Dog Cafe

The cafe will open on August 1 at One Langford Row in Cork City and is offering pets and their owners the chance to kick back, relax and enjoy each other's company.

Friends Margaret Smith and Sabrina Dent are the dog lovers behind the new canine enterprise.

The pair wanted to create a business where they could bring their dogs to work everyday.

Owners Margaret Smith and Sabrina Dent - Photo Credit: Amanda Ferriter.

Speaking about the cafe Sabina said:

"People want social environments where they can be with their dogs. Being able to sit down and have a cup of coffee with a friend in a place that not only welcomes dogs but really caters for them is a huge deal.”

The new premises offers a dedicated, enclosed area where dogs can play off lead under their owner's supervision - Photo Credit: Amanda Ferriter

Margaret explains what’s in store for prospective customers:

“It's really about the dogs. It's the play area, the Instapup photoshoots, and the birthday cakes and birthday parties just for dogs that we're really excited about."

Photo Credit: Amanda Ferriter

It's safe to say that calling to Bark & Bumble will definitely cheer you up on those ruff days.