Does your pet have a human name? If so, you need to see this thread

Move over Snowy, Fluffy and Goldie because pets with human names are the new thing, writes Sally Gorman.

Twitter went into overdrive after one user discovered her neighbour's dog was called Brian, randomly enough eh?

Amber Zoe got the conversation flowing yesterday afternoon but who knew it would be such a revelation?

Just found out the dog in the house behind mine is called Brian 😭😂 I bloody love animals with proper human names hahaha please tell me if you have a Gordon the rabbit, Moira the cat or the likes (pics included would be appreciated... 🐶🐱) and make my day ☀️! — Amber Zoe (@imamberzoe) April 24, 2018

Tbf my dog is called Darcy which I know is a human name but I just love the thought of someone shouting “Brian!” and you expect a grown man but a Westie bounds to you 😂 — Amber Zoe (@imamberzoe) April 24, 2018

Now is clearly the time for human-sounding pooches and pets to come out of the woodwork.

Queue the Brians, Lauras and Seans of the pet world...now is your time to shine!

This is Harry pic.twitter.com/yWMRletty4 — Keith Price (@BMoreKeith24) April 25, 2018

Meet my cat Burt! 💜 pic.twitter.com/3vgz6HQ3aZ — Claire Barrand Author (@MsClaireBarrand) April 25, 2018

Dylan the pug pic.twitter.com/8cxQyvVGZQ — Scott Blakemore (@scottblakemore1) April 25, 2018

Happy hump day everyone, hope these helped lift your mood!