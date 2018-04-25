Does your pet have a human name? If so, you need to see this thread

Move over Snowy, Fluffy and Goldie because pets with human names are the new thing, writes Sally Gorman.

Twitter went into overdrive after one user discovered her neighbour's dog was called Brian, randomly enough eh?

Amber Zoe got the conversation flowing yesterday afternoon but who knew it would be such a revelation?

Now is clearly the time for human-sounding pooches and pets to come out of the woodwork.

Queue the Brians, Lauras and Seans of the pet world...now is your time to shine!

Happy hump day everyone, hope these helped lift your mood!
