Do you work in the Emergency Services? Iceland are offering you 10% of your shopping

The Emergency Services go above and beyond, often putting themselves in harm’s way to continually provide the highest levels of service and care to the Irish public.

In recognition of this, Iceland Ireland wants to say a massive thank you to the Emergency Services for their hard work in the Irish community.

From Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, September 30, Iceland Ireland will be offering an exclusive 10% off for all members of the Emergency Services in each of its 23 stores throughout Ireland.

Employees of the Garda Síochána, Fire Service, RNLI, Coastguard and National Health Services, will receive an exclusive 10% off their shopping at all Iceland stores by showing valid photographic ID at the till.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director of Iceland Ireland added:

Iceland is proud to offer an exclusive 10% off to the Emergency Services as a thank you for their dedication to the Irish public. This discount is Iceland’s way of giving a little something back to the people who work so hard to keep our community safe and protected daily

Iceland currently has 23 stores in the Republic of Ireland at the following locations:

Carlow -Carlow

Clare - Shannon

Cork - Ballincollig, Douglas, Fermoy, Midleton

Donegal - Letterkenny

Dublin - Ballyfermot, Coolock, Finglas, Navan Road, Northside Shopping Centre, Talbot Street, Tallaght Galway - Galway

Kerry - Tralee, Listowel

Laois - Portlaoise

Limerick - Limerick

Longford - Longford)

Tipperary -Clonmel

Waterford - Waterford

Wexford - Gorey