Do you watch Netflix with your partner? Does it go something like this?
12/09/2018 - 16:24:00Back to Discover Home
With the introduction of Netflix, it’s safe to say that staying in is the new going out.
Stay in your PJs with bae in the comfort of your own home, whilst avoiding the long lines and the overpriced concession food? what’s not to like?
Well, when you can both decide on something to watch, that is.
Does your Netflix binge session with your partner tend to go something like this?
Join the conversation - comment here