Do you remember Dempsey's Den? This Twitter thread is for you

For those of us of a certain age, afternoons were all about Ian Dempsey and Zig and Zag.

Dempsey's Den was the highlight of our days and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Is there an 80s child in Ireland who didn't at one point spend hours drawing pictures and coming up with jokes to send in to Dempsey's Den?

Or hoping to get their birthday mentioned on the show which was the best present and highest honour you could receive at the time.

If you ever posted something off to PO Boz 2222, then this Twitter thread will bring you on a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Ciarán Morrison and Mick O'Hara, the pair behind Double Z Creative you created Zig and Zag, have stumbled upon a treasure trove of fan mail that was sent to the show in 1988.

They are posting up some of their best finds on Twitter and the results are so good.

Check them out at #POBox2222 and you might even find yours.

Here are a few of our favourites.

A glimpse at the stash found in the attic

If 'The Very Friendly Club' does still exist, can we join?

If Louise isn't making millions off her jokes right now we would be VERY surprised

Claire may have been annoyed with Dempsey and the lads but she still couldn't resist sending on a couple of jokes

Better late than never!

The thread has other users sharing their memories of the show.
