Do you remember Dempsey's Den? This Twitter thread is for you

For those of us of a certain age, afternoons were all about Ian Dempsey and Zig and Zag.

Dempsey's Den was the highlight of our days and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Is there an 80s child in Ireland who didn't at one point spend hours drawing pictures and coming up with jokes to send in to Dempsey's Den?

Or hoping to get their birthday mentioned on the show which was the best present and highest honour you could receive at the time.

If you ever posted something off to PO Boz 2222, then this Twitter thread will bring you on a wonderful trip down memory lane.

Ciarán Morrison and Mick O'Hara, the pair behind Double Z Creative you created Zig and Zag, have stumbled upon a treasure trove of fan mail that was sent to the show in 1988.

They are posting up some of their best finds on Twitter and the results are so good.

Check them out at #POBox2222 and you might even find yours.

Here are a few of our favourites.

A glimpse at the stash found in the attic

BEST THREAD EVER! #POBox2222 Okay, found two boxes in the attic of fan letters sent to 'Dempseys Den' from 1988. Gonna start posting them. Yours could be in there Eighties kids! #ZigAndZag @IanDempsey pic.twitter.com/DjmZkVs0Zq — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 14, 2018

If 'The Very Friendly Club' does still exist, can we join?

#PObox2222 Please, please may 1988 'The Very Friendly Club' still exist! Co. Mayo (we guess) Noreen McHale , Laura O'Roirdan , Angela Barrett , Angela Reilly , Mary Fadden , Tina Geraghty , Amy Reilly pic.twitter.com/QQUt1F0Nwp — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

If Louise isn't making millions off her jokes right now we would be VERY surprised

#PObox2222 Hi from 1988 Louise Daly from Carlow! Who sent one of the greatest Irish jokes ever! 'Did you hear the story of three wells?' Well, well, well pic.twitter.com/dNv28XrxGJ — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

Claire may have been annoyed with Dempsey and the lads but she still couldn't resist sending on a couple of jokes

#PObox2222 It wasn't all pictures and jokes we got. Back in April 1988 Claire O'Connor from Nenagh, Co. Tipp was NOT impressed! We hadn't sent her any posters or information on @Madonna like she asked and she used a typewriter to prove it! pic.twitter.com/PT3AGLWWSJ — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

Better late than never!

Dear @Madonna could you please say hello to Claire O'Connor your No.1 Irish fan from 1988. She wrote to us on our TV show 'Dempsey's Den' and we failed her (see letter below). It would make up for three decades of disappointment. Yours sincerely, #ZigAndZag & @IanDempsey https://t.co/3ZVhsyfeKy — Double Z (@DoubleZCreative) June 15, 2018

The thread has other users sharing their memories of the show.

I remember writing one and getting an envelope with the RTÉ logo through the letterbox and it was a handwritten note from Celine Whelan saying unfortunately I couldn't meet Zig and Zag in person as they went to bed very early. It didn't matter, that letter made my decade! — Nicola Ryan (@ryan_nic) June 15, 2018

I did write in once! My drawing was used in the birthday roller! It made me so happy! #GreatMemories — Richard Deane (@RichardDeane77) June 15, 2018

Brilliant idea! Hit me up if you find my stuff in there! Pretty sure I had something shown on air by Don Conroy. Some dinosaur pic. — Pete Slattery ✊ (@PeteSlatteryIE) June 15, 2018