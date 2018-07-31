Do you know the Cork couple who lost this wedding coin?

Gardaí in Cork are hoping to reunite a couple who are married 27 years since last month with a coin commemorating their big day.

A coin bearing the names Michael and Mary and a date, June 8, 1991, was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station.

"Forget Jack and Dani, its all about Michael and Mary," the gardaí tweeted after last night's Love Island finale.

"This wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station. Let's get it back to the owners."

Do you know the couple in question?