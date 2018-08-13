Do you have an Irish name? Then watch the struggle of ordering a coffee

As much as you love your name, sometimes you curse your parents for giving it to you because it comes with so many complications they probably never even thought about.

Well, this comedy sketch group have nailed this struggle in their latest video while also channeling their inner Destiny’s Child.

Video by Just These, Please

London based comedy sketch group - Just These, Please - sampled Destiny’s Child Bootylicious trying to explain what happens when you order a coffee with an Irish name.

Growing up with such a traditional name you’ll definitely have encountered some confusion from people when trying to spell it.

Although at times you wish your name was much more common, you can't imagine yourself going by anything else.