‘DO NOT CONGRATULATE’: Donald Trump becomes a meme after reportedly ignoring security advisers

Donald Trump has become a meme after it was reported he was given a direct warning from his national security team against congratulating Vladimir Putin for his re-election, but did it anyway.

The Washington Post first reported the US president was sent a briefing with “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” written on it, which the president either ignored or did not read.

A senior administration official later reiterated this story to the Associated Press.

Trump has faced tough criticism even from within his own party for congratulating the Russian leader, whom he spoke to over the phone – but, given his love of Twitter, perhaps it’s the meme born from this controversy that will capture his attention.

Taking a fun look at the apparent exchange, here’s nine of the best examples.



1. This apparent re-enactment

Note: DO NOT CONGRATULATE PUTIN



Trump calling Putin: pic.twitter.com/qkpAC2YzM4 — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) March 21, 2018

2. This classic Simpsons throwback

> Mr. President, when I stamp down on your foot and say "Hello, Mr. Trump, this is President Putin" make sure you DO NOT CONGRATULATE me, ok?

> OK

>Hello, Mr. Trump, this is President Putin *STOMP STOMP*

>Ah, yes, President Putin. Congratulations on your victory! pic.twitter.com/6d1CofKOR3 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 21, 2018

3. This new take on the iconic cap

4. This one for dog owners

DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/ioQjGjKPcr — Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 20, 2018

5. This one for those with feline friends

DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/z7qhSvICK2 — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) March 21, 2018

6. This reference to Greek mythology

7. This reference for Game of Thrones fans

DO NOT CONGRATULATE pic.twitter.com/Jh1DxXJ0UK — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 20, 2018

8. This one for the sci-fi lovers

9. And finally, this one just for Trump