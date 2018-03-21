‘DO NOT CONGRATULATE’: Donald Trump becomes a meme after reportedly ignoring security advisers

Donald Trump has become a meme after it was reported he was given a direct warning from his national security team against congratulating Vladimir Putin for his re-election, but did it anyway.

The Washington Post first reported the US president was sent a briefing with “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” written on it, which the president either ignored or did not read.

A senior administration official later reiterated this story to the Associated Press.

Trump has faced tough criticism even from within his own party for congratulating the Russian leader, whom he spoke to over the phone – but, given his love of Twitter, perhaps it’s the meme born from this controversy that will capture his attention.


Taking a fun look at the apparent exchange, here’s nine of the best examples.

1. This apparent re-enactment

2. This classic Simpsons throwback

3. This new take on the iconic cap

4. This one for dog owners

5. This one for those with feline friends

6. This reference to Greek mythology

7. This reference for Game of Thrones fans

8. This one for the sci-fi lovers

9. And finally, this one just for Trump
