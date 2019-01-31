DJ Marshmello teases concert in Fortnite

Fortnite looks set to host its first in-game concert this weekend with anonymous American DJ Marshmello.

The electronic music producer has listed a show on Saturday at Pleasant Park, one of the locations on the Fortnite map.

Pleasant Park is an ideal spot for the concert, given that it’s home to a football field.

Looks like the stage for that Marshmello concert is getting set up #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/pA22R8hkV3 — Octo_Troll (@Pandragon420) January 31, 2019

Although Fortnite’s maker Epic Games is yet to confirm the event, players have already reported spotting stage preparations around the area.

According to Marshmello’s web listing, the show will start at 7pm UK time.

Marshmello is no stranger to Fortnite, having played the title’s Battle Royale mode with gaming celebrity Ninja last year and winning a special tournament at the E3 video game conference.

One-off special events have helped contribute to Fortnite’s success, although the concert will be the first the popular survival game has hosted.

They have included zombies for a Halloween-inspired Fortnitemares event, and a fan-made movie screening which used footage shot entirely within the game.

- Press Association