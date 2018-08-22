Discover what Cork city is really about in this stunning video

Cork city - it’s full of culture, adventure, and character and always leaves you coming back for more.

This is what Cork’s Red FM presenter Stevie G believes and this is why he has decided to showcase the city he's so proud of.

From Shandon Bells to Cork Opera house, dog cafes to the delicious food in the English market, Cork delights because there’s something new to discover around each corner.

The video will be shown in cinemas across the city and county and is expected to be seen by up to 270,000 people over the next two months.

The rebel city has a complex history, surrounded by waterways and packed with grand Georgian avenues but it’s the people who stand out the most.

From Rory Gallagher & Cillian Murphy to Graham Norton and the O’Donovan brothers, the people of Cork have a certain magic about them.

Graham Norton is one of Cork's most famous sons.

Speaking about the video Cork Lord Mayor, Cllr Mick Finn, said: “This video is a great production and really showcases the unique offering of the city centre, across retail and leisure.”

So what are you waiting for?

Come visit and see for yourself why the locals call it the ‘real’ capital of Ireland.