Discount shop offering female customers free cleaning hampers on International Women's Day

Mr. Price is at it again.

Following a tongue-in-cheek free pint giveaway to men "left holding the bags" at a Mayo store opening last month, the discount retailer has an equally eye-catching offer for International Women's Day.

Each Irish store will give away one hamper to the first woman to share this 'Happy International Women’s Day' image at the till.

"In honour of International Women’s Day, we at Mr. Price wanted to take this opportunity to give back to our female customers all over Ireland," says Joe Williams, marketing manager in locum.

"With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday also, we thought this would be a great opportunity to recognise the value of women in our communities."

Mr. Price: a great bunch of lads.

The Irish owned and operated retailer has 41 stores nationwide across 22 counties and employs over 800 people across its stores and head office.