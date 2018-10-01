Did your local chipper make the shortlist for the National Takeaway Awards?
01/10/2018 - 14:55:00Back to Discover Home
80 restaurants nationwide have made the shortlist for this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
For the fifth year running, the awards celebrate the takeaway industry, recognise the quality of food and service consistently delivered, and acknowledge the best in the takeaway food industry.
And from Best Takeaway Pizza to Best Spicebag, the ‘steaks’ are high.
New Just East restaurant signing, Five Guys will take on last year’s winner Eddie Rocket’s as they both make the shortlist in the Best Takeaway American category.
Pepperoni Pizza, Thai Green Curry and the ever popular Spice Bag are all shortlisted in the category of Ireland’s favourite dish.
*heavy-breathing* pic.twitter.com/aeUNQ9YGFV— Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) September 30, 2018
No pressure.
New names featuring in this year’s shortlist include; Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork in Best Takeaway Japanese, Neon, Camden Street in Best Takeaway Thai and Pablo Picante, Baggot Street in Best Takeaway Mexican.
These join previous competitors; Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun and Michie Sushi, Ranelagh within their respective cuisine categories.
Without further ado, here are the nominees:
Full Shortlist of Just Eat National Takeaway Awards:
Ireland's Favourite Dish
Fish & Chips
Burrito
Thai Green Curry
Pepperoni Pizza
Spice Bag
Best Takeaway Chinese
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Ken's Oriental Restaurant, Athlone
Sunflower, Templeogue
Lin Kee, Glasnevin
LY Garden, Tallaght
Best Takeaway Indian
Ajanta, Drogheda
Tadka House, Rathmines
Namaste India, King St
Shapla Indian, Carlow
Bombay Pantry, Clonskeagh
Best Takeaway Thai
San Sab, Drumcondra
Lana Asian Street Food, Castletroy
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Neon, Camden Street
Best Takeaway Pizza
Crust Bucket, Galway
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Base Wood Fired Pizza, Terenure
Four Star Pizza, Drogheda
Pizza Shack, Kilcoole
Best Takeaway Vegetarian
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Umi Falafel, Dame St
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
Best Takeaway Chipper
Macari 101, Naas
Macari's, Tallaght
Cafollas, Castlebar
Gino's Diner, Dundalk
Danolla's Takeaway, Castlebar
Best Takeaway Mexican
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Boojum, Abbey Street
Tolteca, Baggot Street
Zambrero, Pearse St
Pablo Picante, Baggot Street
Best Takeaway Japanese
Musashi, Capel St
Zakura, Baggot Street
Miyazaki, Barrack St, Cork
Okayu, North Strand Road
Michie Sushi, Ranelagh
Best Takeaway American
Five Guys, George's Street
Five Guys, Dundrum
Eddie Rocket's, Stillorgan
Eddie Rocket's, Charlestown
Eddie Rocket's, Blanchardstown
Best Takeaway Middle Eastern
Zaytoon, Parliament St
Umi Falafel, Dame St
Damascus Gate, Camden Street
Café Oasis, Smithfield
Zaytoon, Camden Street
Best Takeaway Healthy
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Chopped, Fairview
Ramen, Douglas
Camile Thai, Phibsboro
San Sab, Drumcondra
Best Takeaway Lunchtime
Friar's Rest, Letterkenny
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Firehouse Pizza, Ballymun
Ramen, Wexford
San Sab, Drumcondra
Best Takeaway Curry
Ajanta, Drogheda
San Sab, Drumcondra
Ramen, Dennehy's Cross
Bamboo, Letterkenny
Saba, Rathmines
Best Takeaway Spicebag
LY Garden, Tallaght
Bamboo Court, Letterkenny
Ken's Oriental, Athlone
Sunflower, Templeogue
SabaToGo, Rathmines
Best Takeaway Salad
Chopped, Dundrum
Chopped, Fairview
Chopped, Blanchardstown
Burrito Loco, Letterkenny
Sprout, Dawson Street
Consumers can vote for their favourite shortlisted takeaway at www.just-eat.ie/takeawayawards2018 by October 7.
Join the conversation - comment here