Did you know today is International Yoga Day and fans are spoilt for choice in Cork

Back to Cork Discover Home

Today is International Yoga Day and fans in Cork now have the opportunity to attend multiple outdoor classes.

Himalaya Yoga is running a Saturday morning yoga class in Fitzgerald’s Park every weekend and a class in the city centre on the boardwalk on Sundays.

Every class features a different teacher who chooses a local charity of their choice to benefit from the class.

With your yoga done for the day, you can start your Sunday with a treat; Earth cafe in the city centre are giving away free freshly baked scones with every tea or coffee.

Fancy trying it out?Join up now.
KEYWORDS: Yoga, Public event, Exercise, International Yoga day

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover