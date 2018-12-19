Did Jeremy Corbyn say 'stupid woman' or 'stupid people'? Take a look here

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has denied directing the phrase “stupid woman” at UK Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated Brexit debate earlier today.

A video shows Corbyn muttering the words under his breath after Mrs May compared Labour’s attempt to table a no-confidence motion to that of a Panto performance.

Jeremy Corbyn appears to mouth 'stupid woman' at Theresa May after she said the Labour party "aren't impressed" with their leader's stance on Brexit.



Follow live politics updates here: https://t.co/DnhVvV2UPl pic.twitter.com/zhmW9n1caN — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 19, 2018

He has since denied that he had said “stupid woman”, and has insisted he had mouthed “stupid people”.

It’s 'Laurel and Yanny' all over again.

What do you think, did he say ‘stupid woman’ or ‘stupid people’?

Here’s what Twitter has to say:

... Hi ... I'm deaf, and can clearly see Corbyn saying stupid people ... When you say woman, your lips move forwards ... He is saying people ... Can you pls do another tweet where you clarify it? Thank you #21stcenturycalling #stupidwoman #lipreading — #SusanaMedina (@SusanaMedina_) December 19, 2018

Sorry, but you're wrong. "People" starts with a plosive, namely 'P'. Corbyn's lips and jaw are too relaxed for a plosive. The 1st vowel is clearly not the EE sound of 'peo-ple', and his 2nd syllable also clearly does not start with a plosive 'P'.

He said "woman", clear as day. — 🇹he 🅰️theist 🅱️uddhist™ (@Bazza_Cuda) December 19, 2018

I love that no one’s contesting the ‘stupid’ part of it. #stupidwoman — You Can't Even Call It Tiernan Douieb Anymore (@TiernanDouieb) December 19, 2018

SO @jeremycorbyn absolutely does not say #stupidwoman he says 'stupid people'. My qualifications, deaf for nearly half a century, and I am also a qualified Lipreading Teacher (amongst other things). If you want to know why, read this thread. 1/6 — Alison (@Deaf) December 19, 2018