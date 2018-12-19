Did Jeremy Corbyn say 'stupid woman' or 'stupid people'? Take a look here

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has denied directing the phrase “stupid woman” at UK Prime Minister Theresa May during a heated Brexit debate earlier today.

A video shows Corbyn muttering the words under his breath after Mrs May compared Labour’s attempt to table a no-confidence motion to that of a Panto performance.

He has since denied that he had said “stupid woman”, and has insisted he had mouthed “stupid people”.

It’s 'Laurel and Yanny' all over again.

What do you think, did he say ‘stupid woman’ or ‘stupid people’?

Here’s what Twitter has to say:
By Anna O'Donoghue

