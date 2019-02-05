'Desperately trying to hide my newly enormous nipples' Vogue opens up about breastfeeding in public

Vogue Williams has taken to Instagram to open up about her first time breastfeeding her her newborn boy, Theodore in public.

Along with posting a photo the moment, the 33-year-old wrote:

I remember feeling so embarrassed, sweating profusely and desperately trying to hide my newly enormous nipples

She went on to say that she was soon calmed down by a friend and since gained the confidence to feed anywhere now.

The first-time mum also talked about her breastfeeding routine and how she feels about it coming to an end.

I always wanted to get to about six months but I never thought I would feel this sad about stopping. Our first baby almost done with breast milk

Vogue ended the caption asking her “fellow mums” what formula they use.

The couple, who married in June of last year, welcomed baby Theodore into the world in September.

The first-time parents also documented their life adapting to their new arrival in three-part reality series, Spencer and Vogue: Adult(ish) - which aired on E4.