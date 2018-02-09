Derry Girls ends its series with poignant reference to Omagh bombings

Channel 4’s Derry Girls wrapped up last night with poignant reference to Omagh bombings, a scene that has been praised by viewers and even moved fans to tears.

**WARNING CONTAINS SPOILERS**

The episode saw Clare coming out as gay and the girls joining Orla onstage at the school talent show - unaware that news of a bombing was just breaking.

The scene, which was heartbreakingly to the soundtrack of Dolores O'Riordan’s Dreams, saw the girls on-stage as Erin’s family watched in horror as the news of the bombings were reported on television at home.

Such a poignant ending to #DerryGirls 😢 pic.twitter.com/31XktR39YH — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) February 8, 2018

Galway actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, tweeted this photo of the cast during their final days of shooting.

“I’m bawling, I’m so proud to be a part of this show I can’t explain, so overwhelmed, thank you all so, so much,” she captioned the photo.

I’m bawling, I’m so proud to be a part of this show I can’t explain, so overwhelmed, thank you all so, so much #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/XWuQf8dn0D — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 8, 2018

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to praise the series and how they portrayed the events of the 1998 Omagh bombing.

Many moved to tears.

It’s only when you see that ending of #DerryGirls and remember those years that you are reminded just how important it is that no border ever is reinstated on this island. We never can go back. Never. — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 8, 2018

I think the end of #DerryGirls brilliantly summed up growing up in the 90s, it was all normal to us, we just had fun and it was up to the adults to worry about the troubles. — Ciara (@Ciara87C) February 8, 2018

My word! Poignant end to Derry Girls. Reminder of the real 1990's. Great programme. #DerryGirls — Frank Mitchell (@frank_broadcast) February 8, 2018

Everyday innocence of youth vs the everyday horror of conflict, set to the sound of The Cranberries.



That was the perfect way to end the best TV comedy series since Father Ted. #DerryGirls — James Gordon (@jamesgordon89) February 8, 2018

Well that’s the way to end a series. So brilliant, so moving. Congratulations to everyone involved #DerryGirls — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 8, 2018

Hats off to the writer of #derrygirls that final scene perfectly captured the sickening horror of when the violence of the troubles crashed into normal life in NI. Really hammered home why we must do all we can to protect our fragile peace. — Danny Donnelly (@DannyDonnelly1) February 8, 2018

Was keeping it together until Joe put his hand on Gerry's shoulder #DerryGirls — Kitty Gallagher (@KittyLovesDucks) February 8, 2018

#derrygirls fantastically poignant season finale. Juxtaposition of the happy & traumatic realities of 90s in NI in final scene felt very familiar and very real. Very emotive.! Went from laughing to familiar plunging feeling in my chest v quickly. What an end to the season! 👏🏼 — Dr Damian Rooney (@DrDRooney) February 8, 2018

The talent show/bombing juxtaposition on #DerryGirls is one of the best bits of tv I've seen for so long. More of this stuff please! — Beth Price (@beth_cp1) February 8, 2018

Was anyone prepared for that heart-shredding ending to #DerryGirls...? It stopped me in my tracks. Well done to cast, crew and especially writer @LisaMMcGee for a superb series. — Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) February 8, 2018