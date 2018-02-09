Derry Girls ends its series with poignant reference to Omagh bombings

Channel 4’s Derry Girls wrapped up last night with poignant reference to Omagh bombings, a scene that has been praised by viewers and even moved fans to tears.

**WARNING CONTAINS SPOILERS**

The episode saw Clare coming out as gay and the girls joining Orla onstage at the school talent show - unaware that news of a bombing was just breaking.

The scene, which was heartbreakingly to the soundtrack of Dolores O'Riordan’s Dreams, saw the girls on-stage as Erin’s family watched in horror as the news of the bombings were reported on television at home.

Galway actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin, tweeted this photo of the cast during their final days of shooting.

“I’m bawling, I’m so proud to be a part of this show I can’t explain, so overwhelmed, thank you all so, so much,” she captioned the photo.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to praise the series and how they portrayed the events of the 1998 Omagh bombing.

Many moved to tears.

By Anna O'Donoghue

