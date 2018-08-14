Derry City inviting over 400 witches to launch 'world's greatest' Halloween celebrations

Derry City is inviting 400 people to line the historic city walls dressed as witches to launch one of the world's greatest Halloween celebrations.

The event, running from October 26 to November 3, will mark the 400th anniversary of the 17th-century walls.

Derry remains the only completely walled city in Ireland and is hailed as one of the finest examples in Europe.

Derry was voted the 'Best Halloween Destination in the World' by USA Today readers in 2015 and organisers of the annual Derry Halloween Festival want to continue this achievement.

The festival, which beat the likes of Salem in Massachusetts and Dracula's den in Transylvania, wants witches who are keen to get into the spooky spirit to register online and gather in costume in Guildhall Square on Thursday, August 16 at 6pm.

Odhran Dunne, General Manager of Visit Derry, said it was hoped to attract up to 100,000 visitors for this year’s extended nine-day event.

He said: “Preparations are well underway to welcome what we hope will see a record influx of visitors and hotel occupancy for our award-winning Halloween Festival.

"This is another large-scale event not to be missed across those key calendar dates including Halloween night itself with a spectacular parade in the city and fireworks extravaganza on the River Foyle.”

Here are some more pictures to get you in the spooky mood.

