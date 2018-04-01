Dermot meets his dream clients on tonight’s Room to Improve and it’s making him nervous!

Tonight on Room to Improve on RTÉ One, architect Dermot Bannon meets his perfect clients, a couple who take all his ideas on board AND have the budget to make his vision a reality, and it’s making him nervous.

Filmed in Stillorgan, south Dublin, the episode sees Dermot attempt to bring a vision of ‘Malibu style’ living to the meticulously decorated but stubbornly 1960s-era home of clients Lorna and Rory.

When Dermot delivers his plan, Lorna and Rory are blown away and as the build goes on, Dermot finds them more than willing to take on his ideas. But as he admits in this clip, having clients so willing to trust him is a little unnerving.

After showing Lorna and Rory the colour he has chosen for their windows, and getting the thumbs up from both, Dermot tells the cameras:

Most of the time I give out about clients who won’t let me do what I need to do. These guys are letting me do my job. They are letting me do what I need to do and that makes me incredibly nervous. Maybe that’s what makes me nervous... Not that they trust me, that’s wrong isn’t it? Maybe I want them to have a little bit of ownership and to have an opinion.

You know what they say, be careful what you wish for!

Homeowners Rory and Lorna with architect Dermot Bannon.

Room to Improve, RTÉ One, Easter Sunday, April 1st at 9.30pm