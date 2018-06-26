Denver Zoo threw a birthday party for an eight-year-old orangutan and it’s adorable

Denver Zoo in Colorado threw a special birthday party this week for eight-year-old orangutan Hesty.

Posting the video on Facebook, Denver Zoo said: “Her keepers celebrated with decorations and extra treats!”

The cute video of Hesty celebrating her birthday in her enclosure now has over 11,000 views.

Hesty's 8th birthday party And our second birthday recap today is for Hesty, who turned 8-years-old earlier this week. Her keepers celebrated with decorations and extra treats! Posted by Denver Zoo on Sunday, June 24, 2018

Denver Zoo said: “We decorated with coloured streamers, which she liked to let drape over her as she navigated the exhibit. She got gift bags and boxes with popcorn and her diet in them.

“We put party cups out with sugar free drinks, which Nias (mom) sampled as she gathered her diet during the party… She also received some new plastic sand toys, buckets and rakes.”

Orangutans have a lifespan of around 35 to 45 years, meaning Hesty will have plenty more birthday celebrations to come.

- Press Association