Deliveroo recreates the world's most famous photo

Deliveroo has recreated one of the most iconic images of the 20th Century; Lunch Atop a Skyscraper, 450ft up in central London.

The food delivery service transformed the photograph into the ultimate dining experience to mark an increase in outdoor delivery orders.

These brave eaters decided to recreate the famous photo 450ft over London.

The fearless diners include George Glynn, who is believed to be a descendant of Sonny Glynn, an Irish immigrant working in New York at the time, pictured holding a bottle on the far right of the original image – the same spot that George occupies in the 2018 recreation.

Speaking about the recreating the photo George said: “I’m really excited to be recreating the original photograph...we have always had a copy in the family home and now we have a new version to add to the collection.”

Lunch Atop A Skyscraper is one of the most famous photos from the 20th century.

Lunch Atop a Skyscraper was taken at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, during the construction of the Rockefeller Center in New York City, 1932.

It was captured at the height of the Great Depression, the image of workers sat side by side on a steel beam eating lunch was intended to show that America was still building, progressing and working.

Safe to say, this takes food with a view to a whole other level.