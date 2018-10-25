Deliveroo brings the brass to your doorstep

Deliveroo is celebrating all things jazz at the Cork International Jazz Festival this weekend.

Orders delivered between 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm on Friday could come with a side of brass to entertain customers from the comfort of their couch.

Teaming up with the talented Hyde Park Brass Band, lucky customers not only receive their delicious food but could also be blasted with the burly tones of the large brass ensemble.

Hyde Park Brass Band

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said, “We wanted to mark the occasion by not only delivering great food but also adding to the great music ringing through Cork this weekend.”

Charlie Knighton, Hyde Park Brass Band member, said, “We’re delighted to work with Deliveroo on this, playing for the people of Cork. Surprising Deliveroo customers and seeing their reactions will be so much fun.”

To be in with a chance of kicking off Jazz Weekend with Deliveroo and Hyde Park Brass Ensemble, download the Deliveroo app and order between 7.30 - 8.30pm on Friday.

Time to get on those dancing shoes, order from the Deliveroo app and have a jazzeroo time.