Deliveroo are now delivering to public parks; here’s how it works

In this country of ours, summer is generally measured by how warm the rain is so when we do get a sunny, dry day we always try and make the most of it.

But popping up to the attic for the deck chairs, under the stairs for the paddling pools and off to the shop for BBQ/picnic bits can have you missing most of the nice day.

Today, Deliveroo announced that riders will now deliver meals to public parks in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Belfast.

So, all you need to do it grab yourself the perfect spot to lounge and they’ll come straight to you.

How it works

1. Download or open the app for iOS or Android

2. Enter your location

3. Drop the delivery pin at the nearest park entrance

4. Head over once you get the delivery notification and meet your rider

Joe Groves from Deliveroo said: “Deliveroo is determined to make this summer as relaxing and enjoyable for customers as possible – that’s why we’re delivering to parks all across Ireland. So now you don’t have to sacrifice your spot in the sun to enjoy some of the best summer food & drink”.