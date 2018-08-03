Deliveroo announces Dublin canal cleanup initiative

Deliveroo is inviting volunteers and passersby to give up a few minutes of their Saturday to clean the areas around Dublin's much loved Grand Canal.

During the recent good weather, our outdoor amenities have suffered so the food delivery service is encouraging everyone to keep the canal clean by handing out buckets, gloves and litter pickers to participants.

Deliveroo initiates a canal clean up at Dublin's Grand Canal

Those who return buckets filled with rubbish will be rewarded for their efforts with Deliveroo Credit to enjoy some great food.

This canal cleanup follows on from the recent launch of their extreme kayak delivery.

Deliveroo Spokesperson Bobby Burns said “It’s rare that we get this much sunshine in Ireland. These moments are special and deserve amazing food and drink to go with them but it’s equally important to safeguard the local environment and play our part in ensuring we keep the Grand Canal clean.”

Deliveroo reps will be giving out equipment and rewards along Charlemont Mall this Saturday, August 4 from 10am.

It's also advised that those going should check out Deliveroos social media channels for updates.