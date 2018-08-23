Dele Alli’s taken his finger-twisting goal celebration to a whole new level

Dele Alli has taken his tricky goal celebration up a notch – by twisting his flexible fingers into a pair of glasses.

The England star already had fans flummoxed trying to mimic his monocle salute, but his latest hand gesture seems to require double-jointed knuckles.

Alli posted a snap of his new celebration on Instagram, which involves him making one loop with his thumb and ring finger and another with his second and little finger.

The Tottenham player was not the only one posting the gesture online as Twitter user Lexi Ceballos’ version has notched up almost 190,000 likes.

Hundreds of people have posted their version of the move – with varying degrees of success.

One girl replied with her own version and the words “The only talent i’ll ever have”.

Andres Canales perfected his own left-handed version.

Others were less successful – notably Alli’s team-mate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou.

The French player’s efforts were mocked online, but probably made a lot of people feel better about their own attempts.

- Press Association
