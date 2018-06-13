Deer prances into an American metro station and miraculously leaves unharmed

A deer managed to find its way into a metro station in Virginia, shocking passengers as it pranced across the tracks and then left unhurt.

The deer wandered into Crystal City station in Arlington as commuters were beginning their journeys.

Posting the video to Twitter, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said: “Seems like *everyone* wants to get aboard the… train this morning!”

In a video caught by CCTV cameras, the deer is seen dashing down the station platform and across the train tracks.

Commuters were caught off-guard by the unexpected traveller.

The deer managed to get out of the station on its own, exiting through a tunnel unharmed.

WMATA said: “This little guy somehow wandered into the tunnel and ended up at the station… Safely exited through the tunnel.”

