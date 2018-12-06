Debate rages on social media in face of calls for 'Fairytale of New York' to be censored

Back to Music Discover Home

By Joel Slattery

Calls for the lyrics of Fairytale of New York to be censored this Christmas are proving controversial.

The calls emerged because of the use of a gay slur in the popular Pogues Christmas song.

RTÉ radio presenter Eoghan McDermott

RTÉ presenter Eoghan McDermott posted on Twitter that the lyrics of the Christmas classic upset gay members of his production team.

While this position did garner support online, others felt it was PC gone mad:

McDermott later defended his stance despite the criticism, adding that the fact that the use of the word was upsetting to his staff is more important than the context in which the word us used in the song.

The controversy comes after a number of radio stations have banned 'Baby it's Cold Outside' over what some call 'predatory undertones' - another decision split opinion.

KEYWORDS:

Fairytale of New YorkCensorshipChristmas MusicBaby It's Cold Outside

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover