Dear Coppers The Musical, we've got to chat. Love, the people of Kerry

Since its preview at the beginning of this month, Coppers the Musical has been one of the most talked-about new shows to hit Dublin’s Olympia Theatre.

And well-deserved, as the heart-warming, memory provoking, hilariously Irish production is guaranteed to have you on your feet at the end.

The storyline goes like this:

Kerry girl, Noleen (Roseanna Purcell) moves to Dublin from Caherciveen to pursue her dream job in 'the VHI'. While in Dublin she stumbles across the famous Copper Face Jacks nightclub, where she meets Gino (Love/Hate’s Johnny Ward), a parking warden/star GAA player from the inner city.

You guessed it - they fall in love despite his hate for Kerry people and, of course, the language barrier.

The entire show pokes fun at those who live south of the Red Cow roundabout; from an entire song dedicated to the town of Caherciveen and references to Kerry GAA, carverys, Fungi the Dolphin, it would warm the heart of any person who hails from the Kingdom, including myself.

As proud Kerry people, we have grown up with thick skin from years of being subjected to Kerryman jokes and to be honest, no one loves a Kerry dig more than we do.

Although, I do have somethings to clear up before they catch on.

1. It doesn’t take 10 hours to go from Caherciveen to Dublin

Thanks to the Healy-Raes, it’s now only five.

2. Sour Apple Micky Finn is not our official drink of choice

But yes, they weren't wrong about the T.K lemonade and Barry’s Tea.

3. Yes, people like Mossie do exist

Mossie Munnix, played by Stephen O'Leary, is a character that audiences who are not from the Kingdom could think is a tad exaggerated.

Nope!

I’m here to tell you that Mossie exists in little villages all over the county and the majority of Kerry people have had dealings with him at some point or another.

4. Fungi is a kind soul

Do not believe a word Gino Wiles says.

5. Our skin is not blue

We don’t even know where this came from.

A shade of red from beach wind chill? Yes.

Blue? No.

6. We don’t all sleep in our O'Neills tracksuit bottoms and Kerry jerseys

But they’re a great rigout for a Super Sunday.

7. We don't all speak like ancient storytellers

Not once have I ever heard the phrase, "But Mossie is whom I'm bestowed to" and even if it is a quote from Kerry native Peig Sayers, I don't think it's going to catch on.

Here's hoping the fun-loving hit musical makes its way to Kerry for a run, although they may have to take out the line about Daithí O Sé ... We take that kind of stuff seriously.