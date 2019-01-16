Dealz release a range of engagement rings for €1.50

A range of engagement rings has been launched by discount shop Dealz.

The rings, which costs €1.50 (around the same price as a two-litre carton of milk) acts as a token before couples go out to buy a real one.

They are made with cubic zirconia and come in a range of sizes and are available in silver and gold colour with gemstones resembling diamond, ruby and topaz.

Shoppers around Dublin gave their reactions to the cheap jewellery, with many of them saying it was the "thought that counts".

One woman said she'd "just be happy I got engaged or proposed to, to be honest, I wouldn't really care about the ring," while another was firmly against it.

"Not a chance, no way."

Other women thought it was "a bit of a laugh" before they go and buy the "real" engagement ring together.

"I think we'd have a bit of a laugh and then go a decide together. It would probably be a yes if I loved them."

Would you say yes to an engagement ring from a discount store?