Day two of Longitude kicks off in Dublin today.

Over 70 acts will take to the stage at the festival at Marlay Park across its four music stages.

Some of those performing today include Travis Scott, Diplo and Boots & Katts.

Longitude Festival Director Melvin Benn says Travis Scott is a top act.

He said:

Travis Scott is probably the most exciting performer I've seen last year. It's hip-hop but it is absolute rock and roll and its best. It is really fantastic, one of the most exciting shows that anybody will see. I'm a huge fan of Travis Scott.

- Digital Desk