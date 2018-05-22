David Walliams and Gloria Hunniford among stars at Dale Winton’s funeral

David Walliams, Gloria Hunniford and Martine McCutcheon are among the the star guests leading mourners at the funeral of Dale Winton.

The Supermarket Sweep star died in April and will be laid to rest at a church in central London on Tuesday, on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

The order of service for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tony Blackburn, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness and Piers Morgan were also seen arriving for the service.

An order of service for the funeral, held at One Marylebone, reveals that Walliams will give a reading, as well as former EastEnders star McCutcheon.

The order of service shows Winton’s godsons Josh, Ben and Louis Linsey will give a tribute.

Anthea Turner arrives for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Claire Sweeney and the boy band Blue will perform, while comedian Jon Culshaw will give a tribute.

Blue will perform their hit One Love, while Sweeney will sing Alfie, recorded by Cilla Black in 1965, and Going Back by Dusty Springfield.

Walliams, a close friend of Winton’s, will read If You Go, also recorded by Springfield, while McCutcheon will read What Should Life Be?

Claire Sweeney will perform at the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Winton was found dead at his home in north London on April 18.

Following his death, Walliams described him as “the best company, always outrageous & hilarious”, adding: “He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans.”

The gameshow host’s death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.

Gloria Hunniford is among the mourners (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Winton became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep and National Lottery show In It To Win It.

Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mock-up shop collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.

- Press Association