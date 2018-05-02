Dashcam footage shows close encounter between police car and cow

Dashcam footage from Texas police shows a close encounter between a patrol car and an angry cow.

A Harris County deputy was patrolling the roads when he stopped to assist motorists involved in an apparent traffic accident. Footage shows a cow then running towards the police vehicle.

The cow was seen charging at the deputies, who quickly moved out of the way to avoid the animal before it ran away.

During the regular 8 hour shift we encounter the good, the bad, and the big. We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock….it’s no bull! #Pct3 #nobull #wheresthebeef #runRiesrun Please be advised there were no humans, animals, or patrol cars damaged in the making of this dashcam. Posted by Harris County Constable Pct. 3 – Constable Sherman Eagleton on Friday, April 27, 2018

The footage now has 21,000 views on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton Facebook page.

Police said: “During the regular eight-hour shift we encounter the good, the bad, and the big.

“We can handle criminals with no problem, but when it comes to livestock… it’s no bull!”

Officers reassured the public that no animals, humans or patrol cars were harmed in the encounter.

