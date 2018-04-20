Daniel O'Donnell to make acting debut on Ros na Rún

After lighting up our screens on Room To Improve earlier this year, Daniel O'Donnell is going to be back in front of the camera soon.

The singer is set to make his acting debut as a guest star in TG4 Irish language soap Ros na Rún.

Pic: RTÉ

RTÉ reports that entrepreneur Vince will ask Daniel to sing at the opening of his new store Siopa XL.

Daniel proves to be a big hit with the locals - Bobbi Lee wants to show him her singing skills, Tadhg asks him to the pub and Máire wants him to stay in her B&B.

We reckon Máire has the best chance. Daniel knows a thing or two about a good guest house after his B&B Road Trip with wife Majella.

Daniel's episode of Ros na Rún will air on May 3 and he said he was looking forward to seeing it.

"I'm a big fan of Ros na Rún and to see it in reality, it's an impressive production," he told RTÉ.

"Growing up in Kincasslagh in Donegal, Irish language was always an integral part of the fabric of the community, so it personally gives me a great sense of pride to work in our native language.

"I'm looking forward to tuning in on Thursday night."

The Donegal man isn't the first celeb to rub shoulders with the Ros na Rún locals.

Stephen Fry famously made an appearance on the show in 2011, as did Francie Brennan and Nathan Carter.