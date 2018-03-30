Dads are showing themselves off on Twitter and it’s about time we appreciated them
One Twitter user has taken time out of his Friday to compliment the style of other dads.
User @edsbs asked the dads among his 118,000 followers to post pictures of themselves in their “most dad outfit”. Think cargo shorts, branded T-shirts and fancy dress and you’ve summed up the replies.
Dads of Twitter, let's appreciate each other. I need to see pics of you in your most dad outfit.— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 30, 2018
Just two hours after posting, his tweet had received more than 200 replies, many showing the ultimate in dad-wear. Here are our favourites:
This guy has the dad uniform spot on.
Comic book t-shirt? Check.— Brian Hadad (@brianhadad) March 30, 2018
Cargo shorts? Check.
And you can't see the crew socks and New Balance shoes. pic.twitter.com/9iJpDsF5vG
With an adorable family and a top-notch dad outfit, this photo got a positive response.
that smile, tho! Beaming for real in crew socks with your beautiful family is extremely dad in the best way, nice work— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 30, 2018
Next up, a dad who really knows how to dress.
Somehow my dad outshined my brother's outfit he wore during a play pic.twitter.com/IB5rXnin8T— Not So Project Pat (@pnoble_) March 30, 2018
This dad’s fashion sense was widely respected by dad-fans.
GODDAMN YOUR DAD IS KILLING IT. Resetting my whole life, brb.— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 30, 2018
Yaaas the red undershirt w the blue checks is bold and I am in outfit heaven!— Good Nightmare 🕸 (@goodnightmare_s) March 30, 2018
Then came another lovely family shot, showing this dad in a cool white fedora and matching linen shirt.
March 30, 2018
I’d like to give a drive by compliment and say this is a great family picture!— Jennifer (@youresojenn) March 30, 2018
It wouldn’t be a thread of how brilliant dads are without a picture of a family at a theme park, and this one’s a corker.
March 30, 2018
It really is peak dad.
the forced happiness on everyone else's part while you look happy is 10/10 dad— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 30, 2018
Last but not least, this guy earns extra points for matching fancy dress outfits.
March 30, 2018
Seriously adorable.
WOWWWWWWWW— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 30, 2018
