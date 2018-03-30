Dads are showing themselves off on Twitter and it’s about time we appreciated them

Back to Discover Home

One Twitter user has taken time out of his Friday to compliment the style of other dads.

User @edsbs asked the dads among his 118,000 followers to post pictures of themselves in their “most dad outfit”. Think cargo shorts, branded T-shirts and fancy dress and you’ve summed up the replies.

Just two hours after posting, his tweet had received more than 200 replies, many showing the ultimate in dad-wear. Here are our favourites:


This guy has the dad uniform spot on.

With an adorable family and a top-notch dad outfit, this photo got a positive response.

Next up, a dad who really knows how to dress.

This dad’s fashion sense was widely respected by dad-fans.

Then came another lovely family shot, showing this dad in a cool white fedora and matching linen shirt. 

It wouldn’t be a thread of how brilliant dads are without a picture of a family at a theme park, and this one’s a corker.

It really is peak dad.

Last but not least, this guy earns extra points for matching fancy dress outfits.

Seriously adorable.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Dad, UK, dad, Photo, thread, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover