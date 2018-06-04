Dad uses giant electronic billboard to congratulate graduating son

A dad from the US has put parents everywhere to shame by congratulating his graduating son through the medium of a giant billboard.

Tracy Goodwin, 18, just finished high school in Harker Heights, Texas and, while other students’ parents were buying cards and reserving tables at a nice restaurant, his father Terance was booking a spot on a huge electronic billboard in their town.

My dad Put Me On A Billboard For My Graduation 😂😂 It’s Lit !! pic.twitter.com/21RUXXSrud — TG (@TheGreatTGreat) May 31, 2018

“I was surprised and blown away,” Tracy told the Press Association about when he saw his face on the big screen.

Terance, 41, didn’t skimp on the billboard either, with the electronic screen cycling between three graduation pictures of Tracy.

The billboard was accompanied by the message: “Hey Tracy Goodwin, congratulations on your 2018 high school graduation! Love Dad!”

Tracy’s post to Twitter about the titanic congratulatory message has been shared hundreds of times on Twitter.

If you didn’t put it on a billboard, is it really praise at all?

