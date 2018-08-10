Cyclists aim to raise over €250,000 in Tour de Munster

This was the scene as over 100 amateur cyclists got ready to hit the road for the Tour de Munster 2018 in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland and individual beneficiaries.

Now in its 18th year, they're hoping to raise over €250,000 for charity.

Cycling legend Sean Kelly and riders await the start. Pic: Larry Cummins

After kicking off in City Hall yesterday, the cyclists, including the legendary Sean Kelly, are en route across the six counties of Munster.

The 640km tour culminates on Patrick's Hill, Cork, on Sunday.

Since its inception in 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €2.5 million for its beneficiaries with almost €2.1 million for DSI alone.

For route information and the latest information and news log onto www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the Tour on Twitter. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.