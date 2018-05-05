Cute hashtag sees museums and archives sharing their best vintage animal photos

Social media’s Archives Hashtag Party has seen galleries, libraries, archives and museums share their best vintage animal photos, and some of them are adorable.

Started by the US National Archives in August 2017, the Hashtag Party encourages archives to share their old photos under different themes.

The online event takes place every month, with the latest theme celebrating archived animal photos. Previous themes have included “squad goals”, “awesome women”, and “black history”.

The Archives Hashtag Party said: “Archives are amazing and we really should get together more! Let’s fly our nerd flags together and show off some of the cool stuff that we take care of and provide access to.”

Here are 10 of the best vintage photos that prove animals are just as cute throughout history.

1. This important cat joined the party.

2. A dog and a koala became unlikely friends.

It’s #ArchivesHashtagParty time! This month’s #ArchivesAnimals theme finally gives us a reason to share this photo – an Alsatian dog and a koala at the Lone Pine Sanctuary near Brisbane, Queensland (NAA: A1200, L15251) pic.twitter.com/TiLitpsvwm — NationalArchivesAus (@naagovau) May 4, 2018

3. This vintage dog looks incredibly happy.

First Friday of the month means it is time for an #ArchivesHashtagParty! This month we are celebrating #ArchivesAnimals with our friends from @NationalZoo. We are going to start our day with this adorable photo of FDR with his dog Budgy on top of a donkey. pic.twitter.com/MsYYfdl3jb — FDR Library (@FDRLibrary) May 4, 2018

4. This tortoise photo is from 1979.

Let’s get today’s #ArchivesHashtagParty started! Our guest hosts are the @NationalZoo in DC. We found this 1979 photo of “tours and classes” at the zoo--looks like a slow day in the classroom: https://t.co/lcTqhn3jUs #tortoise #ArchivesAnimals pic.twitter.com/IoaKrh6GZh — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) May 4, 2018

5. Photogenic Fala is stealing the show.

We hope you’ll Fala along while we share photos of adorable #ArchivesAnimals with @USNatArchives and @NationalZoo today! #ArchivesHashtagParty



Photo @FDRLibrary: FDR's dog Fala Photographing the Photographers at the White House. 4/7/42. pic.twitter.com/HNJhq8txAx — OurPresidents (@OurPresidents) May 4, 2018

6. This adorable guilty puppy is featured in the party.

Yes, #LBJ, that's puppy poo on the Oval Office carpet. Master of the Senate, tougher time with canines. #ArchivesAnimals @LBJLibrary pic.twitter.com/6dVFESo2EP — Nat Geo Education (@NatGeoEducation) May 4, 2018

7. Herman the pig had a photo.

We're determined to get this party started! "Herman was the mascot of Radio Relay Company, 5th Communications Battalion, 1968. Cpl Jimmy Blair attempts to coax Herman out for a photo #ArchivesHashtagParty #ArchivesAnimals #Marines #Vietnam pic.twitter.com/SUvmiGYG8R — USMC Archives (@USMCArchives) May 4, 2018

8. This dog took her pet cow for a walk.

I can't get enough of this pup taking her cow for a walk down St. Margaret's Bay Road! #ArchivesAnimals #ArchivesHashtagParty pic.twitter.com/u8RAwhuxQE — Nova Scotia Archives (@NS_Archives) May 4, 2018

9. These baby black-footed ferrets came back from the brink of extinction.

Today we're hosting #ArchivesHashtagParty with @USNatArchives & sharing some of our fav photos of baby animals & the stories behind them. Black-footed ferrets have come back from the brink of extinction—from 18 ferrets in 1987 to about 400 in the wild today. #ArchivesAnimals pic.twitter.com/1TOIo7SQqf — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 4, 2018

10. These tiny cows are the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Look out for the next Archives Hashtag Party on Friday June 1.

- Press Association