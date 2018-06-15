Cute dog waiting outside canteen for owner will brighten your day

A French bulldog has been pictured waiting patiently for his owner outside their work canteen and Twitter is in love with him.

Twitter user @jaysc0 posted the adorable images of the little Frenchie sitting contently.

The pictures soon went viral and people couldn’t get over how cute and well behaved the dog was.

The dog didn’t have such a lonely wait though as he soon made some quick friends.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

