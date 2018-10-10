Curse of the Purple Pumpkin visible only to children has hit Cobh

East Cork has been hit by a 200-year old curse, unleashing mischief and turning one estate home into a murky manor.

Visible only to children, the curse of the Purple Pumpkin has hit Ghoulsleys Manor in Cuskinny at Cobh and is expected to be at full tilt by 20 October when school midterm begins.

Pic: Gerard McCarthy

“It’s quite spooky and funny to see the Curse take hold and we are inviting children to come and experience this imaginative, interactive Halloween experience this October midterm,” said Caitriona Johansson of Cuskinny Court Activity and Adventure Centre.

Over the last three years, Ghoulsley’s Manor has built up quite a reputation for it’s frightful Halloween festivities.

Children from the ages of four to 14 years get to immerse themselves in this Halloween extravaganza.

Pic: Gerard McCarthy

Tickets cost €15 euros per head and those who want to know more about Cork's original Spooky Haunted Manor can visit their website.