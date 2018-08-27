Cúpla focal to take centre stage at Electric Picnic
The Irish language is to be more prevalent than ever at Electric Picnic this year, with a campsite for Irish speakers among the festival's new additions.
Discover and celebrate Irish culture, music, and language with Bliain na Gaeilge sa Chollchoill (The Hazel Wood After Dark).
REIC poets and storyteller Aindrias de Staic will guide wanderers through the forest, enchanting them with a range of beautiful and explosive music acts including Belfast rappers KNEECAP, trad fusion geniuses Scannal, pop band Seo Linn, Lauren Ní Chasaide, Liam O'Connor, Just Like Us, Dó Fá Dó, The Kelly Hooley agus Cairde (baill Moxie) TCD Trad Soc, Ciréib, Macdara, and UCC Trad Soc.
The area will also have a Celtic hairstylist and woodland-themed body art will be available, as well as bewitching storytelling and music around the bonfire.
Raidió Rí-Rá will broadcast live from the woods over the weekend.
There are only a few spaces left for those who wish to pitch their tents in the first ever Gaeltacht campsite at Electric Picnic.
Irish will be the first language in this new camping area which is available for ticket holders only.
"Electric Picnic is and arts and cultural festival," said said Sorcha O' Reilly of Festival Republic.
"The Hazel Wood After Dark, or An Chollchoill, will provide a platform on which we can celebrate our culture, our language, and all it has to offer.
An Chollchoill and An Ghaeltacht will build upon the presence the Irish language already has at Electric Picnic thanks to An Puball Gaeilge in the Mindfields.
Join Raidió na Life, Raidió Fáilte and An Cabaret Craiceáilte for music and entertainment all weekend, sponsored by Glór na nGael.
Here’s the lineup for some of the main stages:
MAIN STAGE
Friday
10.40pm-midnight: Kendrick Lamar
9pm-10pm: Walking on Cars
7.30pm-8.30pm: Chvrches
6pm-7pm: Ash
5pm-5.30pm: Brand New Friend
Saturday
12.15am-1.30am: Massive Attack
10.30pm-11.30pm: NERD
8.45pm-9.45pm: Dua Lipa
7-8pm: Gavin James
5.15pm-6.15pm: Mavis Staples
3.30pm-4.30pm: Gomez
1.45pm-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight: The Prodigy
8.45pm-9.45pm: Picture This
7pm-8pm: George Ezra
5.30pm-6.30pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic
4.15pm-5pm: Garbage
2.30pm-3.30pm: Inner Circle
1pm-2pm: Dublin Gospel Choir
BODY & SOUL
Friday
2.45pm-3.45am: Bon Voyage
1.15pm-2.15am: Bitch Falcon
11.45pm-12.45pm: Super Extra Bonus Party
10.15pm-11.15pm: Bad Bones
8.45pm-9.45pm: The Brummies
7.15pm-8.15pm: Roe
6pm-6.45pm: Paddy Hanna
5pm-5.30pm: Hvmmingbyrd
Saturday
2.30am-3.30am: Youngr
midnight-1am: Ryan Vail
10.45pm-11.30pm: Gundelach
9.15pm-10pm: Halo Maud
8pm-8.45pm: The Modern Strangers
6.45pm-7.30pm: Laoise
5.30pm-6.15pm: Pillow Queens
4.15pm-5pm: Lilla Vargen
3pm-3.45pm: O Emperor
1.45pm-2.30pm: Slow Place Like Home
12.45pm-1.15pm: Tracy Bruen
12.15pm-12.45pm: The Blue Notes
Sunday
2.55am-3.45am: Daithí
1.15am-2.15am: RSAG
midnight-12.45am: Hak Baker
10.45pm-11.30pm: Soulé
9.30pm-10.15pm: Ruby Empress
8.15pm-9pm: Fontaines DC
7pm-7.45pm: David Keenan
5.45pm-6.30pm: James Canty
4.30pm-5.15pm: Barq
3.15pm-4pm: Oscar Jerome
2pm-2.45pm: Sleep Thieves
1pm-1.30pm: Orchic Collective
OTHER VOICES
Friday
10.30pm-11.10pm: David Kitt
9.30pm-10pm: Special guest
8.20pm-9pm: Seamus Fogarty
7.10pm-7.50pm: David Keenan
6.10pm-6.40pm: Dowry
5.10pm-5.40pm: The Murder Capital
4pm-4.40pm: Booka Brass
Saturday
11.50pm-12.40am: Kojaque
10.30pm-11.20pm: Jafaris
9.30pm-10pm: TBC
8.30pm-9pm: Special guest
7pm-7.40pm: whenyoung
5.50pm-6.30pm: Stella Donnelly
4.40pm-5.20pm: Soak
3.30pm-4.10pm: Halo Maud
2.30pm-3pm: Special guest
1.30pm-2pm: Inhaler
Sunday
9.45pm-10.25pm: Kormac + ICO
8.20pm-9pm: Columbia Mills
7.20pm-7.50pm: TBC
6.20pm-6.50pm: Gwenno
5.10pm-5.50pm: Lost Brothers
4pm-4.40pm: Ye Vagabonds
RANKIN’S WOOD
Friday
8.30pm-9.45pm: 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3
Saturday
11pm-12.30am: Nina Kraviz
9.30pm-10.30pm: King Krule
8pm-9pm: Mount Kimbie
6.30pm-7.30pm: Tom Misch
5.15pm-6pm: Dermot Kennedy
4.00pm-4.45pm: Maggie Rogers
2.45pm-3.30pm: Mik Pyro
1.30pm-2pm: Laoise
Sunday
10.30pm-midnight: DJ Koze
9-10pm: Death Grips
7.30pm-8.30pm: The Blaze
6pm-7pm: Denis Sulta
4.45pm-5.30pm: Stefflon Don
3.30pm-4.15 pm– Wild Youth
2.30pm-3pm: Columbia Mills
1.30pm-2pm: Sorcha Richardson
CASA BACARDI
Friday
10pm-midnight: CamelPhat
8pm-10pm: Melé
6pm-8pm: CICI
4pm-6pm: Dan Stritch
Saturday
midnight-1am: DJ Deece
10pm-midnight: Felix Da Housecat
8pm-10pm: Boots & Kats
6pm-8pm; A-Skillz
4.30pm-6pm: Nialler9
2.30pm-4.30pm: Claire Beck & Ciara Brady B2B
1.30pm-2.30pm: Prymary Colours
12pm-1.30pm: Justyna Koss
Sunday
10pm-midnight: Joey Negro
8pm-10pm: Krafty Kuts
6pm-8pm: DJ FLIP
4.30pm-6pm; Riff Shop
3pm-4.30pm; Kelly-Anne Byrne
1.30pm-3pm: Modern Magic
12pm-1.30pm: Jamie Byrne
