Cúpla focal to take centre stage at Electric Picnic

The Irish language is to be more prevalent than ever at Electric Picnic this year, with a campsite for Irish speakers among the festival's new additions.

Discover and celebrate Irish culture, music, and language with Bliain na Gaeilge sa Chollchoill (The Hazel Wood After Dark).

Bliain na Gaeilge sa Chollchoill

REIC poets and storyteller Aindrias de Staic will guide wanderers through the forest, enchanting them with a range of beautiful and explosive music acts including Belfast rappers KNEECAP, trad fusion geniuses Scannal, pop band Seo Linn, Lauren Ní Chasaide, Liam O'Connor, Just Like Us, Dó Fá Dó, The Kelly Hooley agus Cairde (baill Moxie) TCD Trad Soc, Ciréib, Macdara, and UCC Trad Soc.

The area will also have a Celtic hairstylist and woodland-themed body art will be available, as well as bewitching storytelling and music around the bonfire.

Raidió Rí-Rá will broadcast live from the woods over the weekend.

There are only a few spaces left for those who wish to pitch their tents in the first ever Gaeltacht campsite at Electric Picnic.

Irish will be the first language in this new camping area which is available for ticket holders only.

An Puball Gaeilge

"Electric Picnic is and arts and cultural festival," said said Sorcha O' Reilly of Festival Republic.

"The Hazel Wood After Dark, or An Chollchoill, will provide a platform on which we can celebrate our culture, our language, and all it has to offer.

This area will provide and additional space for the Irish speaking community, but all will be welcome - we hope to inspire people of all backgrounds to take part in the music and atmosphere created in this enchanting space.

An Chollchoill and An Ghaeltacht will build upon the presence the Irish language already has at Electric Picnic thanks to An Puball Gaeilge in the Mindfields.

Join Raidió na Life, Raidió Fáilte and An Cabaret Craiceáilte for music and entertainment all weekend, sponsored by Glór na nGael.

Here’s the lineup for some of the main stages:

MAIN STAGE

Friday

10.40pm-midnight: Kendrick Lamar

9pm-10pm: Walking on Cars

7.30pm-8.30pm: Chvrches

6pm-7pm: Ash

5pm-5.30pm: Brand New Friend

Saturday

12.15am-1.30am: Massive Attack

10.30pm-11.30pm: NERD

8.45pm-9.45pm: Dua Lipa

7-8pm: Gavin James

5.15pm-6.15pm: Mavis Staples

3.30pm-4.30pm: Gomez

1.45pm-2.45pm– Hudson Taylor

Sunday

10.30pm-midnight: The Prodigy

8.45pm-9.45pm: Picture This

7pm-8pm: George Ezra

5.30pm-6.30pm: Nile Rodgers & Chic

4.15pm-5pm: Garbage

2.30pm-3.30pm: Inner Circle

1pm-2pm: Dublin Gospel Choir

BODY & SOUL

Friday

2.45pm-3.45am: Bon Voyage

1.15pm-2.15am: Bitch Falcon

11.45pm-12.45pm: Super Extra Bonus Party

10.15pm-11.15pm: Bad Bones

8.45pm-9.45pm: The Brummies

7.15pm-8.15pm: Roe

6pm-6.45pm: Paddy Hanna

5pm-5.30pm: Hvmmingbyrd

Saturday

2.30am-3.30am: Youngr

midnight-1am: Ryan Vail

10.45pm-11.30pm: Gundelach

9.15pm-10pm: Halo Maud

8pm-8.45pm: The Modern Strangers

6.45pm-7.30pm: Laoise

5.30pm-6.15pm: Pillow Queens

4.15pm-5pm: Lilla Vargen

3pm-3.45pm: O Emperor

1.45pm-2.30pm: Slow Place Like Home

12.45pm-1.15pm: Tracy Bruen

12.15pm-12.45pm: The Blue Notes

Sunday

2.55am-3.45am: Daithí

1.15am-2.15am: RSAG

midnight-12.45am: Hak Baker

10.45pm-11.30pm: Soulé

9.30pm-10.15pm: Ruby Empress

8.15pm-9pm: Fontaines DC

7pm-7.45pm: David Keenan

5.45pm-6.30pm: James Canty

4.30pm-5.15pm: Barq

3.15pm-4pm: Oscar Jerome

2pm-2.45pm: Sleep Thieves

1pm-1.30pm: Orchic Collective

OTHER VOICES

Friday

10.30pm-11.10pm: David Kitt

9.30pm-10pm: Special guest

8.20pm-9pm: Seamus Fogarty

7.10pm-7.50pm: David Keenan

6.10pm-6.40pm: Dowry

5.10pm-5.40pm: The Murder Capital

4pm-4.40pm: Booka Brass

Saturday

11.50pm-12.40am: Kojaque

10.30pm-11.20pm: Jafaris

9.30pm-10pm: TBC

8.30pm-9pm: Special guest

7pm-7.40pm: whenyoung

5.50pm-6.30pm: Stella Donnelly

4.40pm-5.20pm: Soak

3.30pm-4.10pm: Halo Maud

2.30pm-3pm: Special guest

1.30pm-2pm: Inhaler

Sunday

9.45pm-10.25pm: Kormac + ICO

8.20pm-9pm: Columbia Mills

7.20pm-7.50pm: TBC

6.20pm-6.50pm: Gwenno

5.10pm-5.50pm: Lost Brothers

4pm-4.40pm: Ye Vagabonds

RANKIN’S WOOD

Friday

8.30pm-9.45pm: 2FM Live: The Story of Hip Hop Part 3

Saturday

11pm-12.30am: Nina Kraviz

9.30pm-10.30pm: King Krule

8pm-9pm: Mount Kimbie

6.30pm-7.30pm: Tom Misch

5.15pm-6pm: Dermot Kennedy

4.00pm-4.45pm: Maggie Rogers

2.45pm-3.30pm: Mik Pyro

1.30pm-2pm: Laoise

Sunday

10.30pm-midnight: DJ Koze

9-10pm: Death Grips

7.30pm-8.30pm: The Blaze

6pm-7pm: Denis Sulta

4.45pm-5.30pm: Stefflon Don

3.30pm-4.15 pm– Wild Youth

2.30pm-3pm: Columbia Mills

1.30pm-2pm: Sorcha Richardson

CASA BACARDI

Friday

10pm-midnight: CamelPhat

8pm-10pm: Melé

6pm-8pm: CICI

4pm-6pm: Dan Stritch

Saturday

midnight-1am: DJ Deece

10pm-midnight: Felix Da Housecat

8pm-10pm: Boots & Kats

6pm-8pm; A-Skillz

4.30pm-6pm: Nialler9

2.30pm-4.30pm: Claire Beck & Ciara Brady B2B

1.30pm-2.30pm: Prymary Colours

12pm-1.30pm: Justyna Koss

Sunday

10pm-midnight: Joey Negro

8pm-10pm: Krafty Kuts

6pm-8pm: DJ FLIP

4.30pm-6pm; Riff Shop

3pm-4.30pm; Kelly-Anne Byrne

1.30pm-3pm: Modern Magic

12pm-1.30pm: Jamie Byrne