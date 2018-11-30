CUH launch latest art collection in bid to promote sense of well being on hospital corridors

CUH has launched this year's art collection which aims to enhance the hospital environment through the arts and promote a sense of well being for patients, staff and visitors.

The Collection art exhibition is run this year as part of the Cork University Hospital's 40th-anniversary celebrations.

Last year saw the release of the first edition of the CUH art catalogue which included a 260-painting collection which was displayed throughout the hospital.

The paintings at the hospital were donated free of charge by friends in West Cork and all over the country who have done so over the last 20 years and who have added incrementally to the collection.

The aim of the art exhibited at CUH is to help improve the experience of people within the rooms and corridors of the hospital, many of whom are going through times of stress and anxiety.

The origin of the CUH Art Collection lies with the need for people to focus on something other than an enduring reality and to ensure that a bleak situation does not need to be backed up by bleak surroundings.

The creation of a book to showcase the collection to people beyond the hospital wards was conceived and here lie fruits of this labour of love, The Collection.

You can order hard copies of The Collection book here.

- Digital Desk