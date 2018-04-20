Crowds gather at The Barge to soak up the sun in Dublin
The first day with a decent bit of sun in Dublin means one thing for a lot of people - heading to The Barge.
The canal-side spot has become famous for having large crowds when the good weather hits and Thursday was no different.
Temperatures reached a high of 19.1 degrees in Dublin yesterday and plenty enjoyed the evening weather with a drink by the water's edge.
A sliver of the canal by the Barge yday. pic.twitter.com/gs2hPmY7gd— BÓF (@BrianLeFada) April 20, 2018
This picture sums up spring/summer in #Dublin #TheBarge #Discoverireland pic.twitter.com/mEZgngYeuB— Wayne L (@WayneLawlor) April 19, 2018
Classic sunny Dublin day. ☀️ 🇮🇪 🍻 #thebarge #escalation #igdublin #dailydublin #lovindublin #sunnydays #ireland #livingthedream #sunshine #thursdayvibes #afterworkdrinks #publife #friendstagram #friendsvisiting #lovingit #winecheeseandablunt #lol #clouds #sunrays #southdublin #gangstagalore #biatch #readyfortheweekend
However, a few downsides of the near tradition also emerged.
How do @GardaTraffic not police the drinking along the canal at The Barge? Was verbally abused as I tried to cycle home last night and had to cycle through huge amounts of glass this morning @dublincycling #notfair— Helen Cooke (@elodenna) April 20, 2018
Only 9pm and tonnes and tonnes of litter. Litter everywhere. All the way to #Portobello and beyond. #thebarge #charlemont pic.twitter.com/jcHAtLVHLg— Shem (@sessioness) April 19, 2018
