Crowds gather at The Barge to soak up the sun in Dublin

The first day with a decent bit of sun in Dublin means one thing for a lot of people - heading to The Barge.

The canal-side spot has become famous for having large crowds when the good weather hits and Thursday was no different.

Temperatures reached a high of 19.1 degrees in Dublin yesterday and plenty enjoyed the evening weather with a drink by the water's edge.

A sliver of the canal by the Barge yday. pic.twitter.com/gs2hPmY7gd — BÓF (@BrianLeFada) April 20, 2018

However, a few downsides of the near tradition also emerged.

How do @GardaTraffic not police the drinking along the canal at The Barge? Was verbally abused as I tried to cycle home last night and had to cycle through huge amounts of glass this morning @dublincycling #notfair — Helen Cooke (@elodenna) April 20, 2018

Only 9pm and tonnes and tonnes of litter. Litter everywhere. All the way to #Portobello and beyond. #thebarge #charlemont pic.twitter.com/jcHAtLVHLg — Shem (@sessioness) April 19, 2018

