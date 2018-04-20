Crowds gather at The Barge to soak up the sun in Dublin

The first day with a decent bit of sun in Dublin means one thing for a lot of people - heading to The Barge.

The canal-side spot has become famous for having large crowds when the good weather hits and Thursday was no different.

Temperatures reached a high of 19.1 degrees in Dublin yesterday and plenty enjoyed the evening weather with a drink by the water's edge.

However, a few downsides of the near tradition also emerged.

By Steve Neville

