Cristiano Ronaldo is going to Juventus and here's some Twitter reaction

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Italian champions Juventus from Real Madrid and the internet has already started with the memes.

The five-time world player of the year reportedly signed a four-year contract with the Italian giants after the clubs agreed a €100 million fee.

The signing of the latest Ballon d'Or winner and top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons represents a major coup for Juventus, who haven’t Europe's top prize since 1996.

Fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the Portuguese international moving clubs.

Here are some of our favourites.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

