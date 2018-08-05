Cricket player hit in face by golf ball from his own shot

England bowler James Anderson might be better advised sticking to cricket – after hitting himself in the face while playing golf.

The 36-year-old speed bowler found himself in the firing line for a change during a round with teammate Stuart Broad.

In a video shared by Broad on Twitter, Anderson attempted an escape from a wooded area but blasted his ball straight at a tree and the rebound smacked him in the face.

Broad said his pal was “perfectly fine” after the fail, as England enjoyed some rest and relaxation before their second Test against India at Lord’s.

Anderson took four wickets to help England to a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

