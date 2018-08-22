Craic, caint agus ceoil: Trad musicians get ready for Pope Francis

Following on a very successful Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann will be on hand to provide a musical céad míle fáilte when Pope Francis sets foot on Irish soil.

The group has over 400 branches worldwide and is the leading organisation dedicated to the preservation, development, and promotion of the Irish cultural traditions throughout the island of Ireland and worldwide.

Comhaltas branches from all over Ireland will perform in the RDS Campus from Wednesday - Friday with two champion Irish dancers from Dundalk, brother and sister Oisín and Katie Lennon, making a presentation to the Pope.

Katie & Oisín Lennon Step it Out for the Fleadh’. Images Courtesy of Tony Lennon.

The traditional Irish music group, Brú Ború, will welcome Pope Francis at the airport.

The group is made up of many talented musicians including the legendary button accordion maestro, Bobby Gardiner, and harpist Mary Kelly.

The group has represented Ireland on many occasions internationally, entertaining the likes of the President of the United States; the Australian Prime Minister; the Sultan of Oman and the Papal Nuncio.

Bobby Gardiner - Images Courtesy of Tony Lennon.

Also, the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra will perform at the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park.

The group is made up of over sixty of the finest young traditional and classical musicians from 28 different counties in Ireland and from Britain.

The group has decided to play Deus Meus Adiuva Me, Amhrán Dóchais and An Fáinne Óir in order to wow the pontiff and worshipers alike in Phoenix Park this Sunday.

Images Courtesy of Tony Lennon

Comhaltas will also have hundreds of musicians at the RDS throughout the week to create a virtual Fleadh Cheoil. There will be groups from Dublin, Kildare, Tyrone, Offaly, Louth, Down, Clare, Meath, Wexford and Laois.

Fingers crossed that this unique blend of musical talent and tradition will wow all who attend the festivities this weekend.